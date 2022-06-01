Global Covid cases near 533 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,158,087 on Tuesday, as 2,338 new cases were registered in 24 hours, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 19 deaths from the pandemic were reported across the country since Monday morning, taking the total death toll to 524,630.
There are still 17,883 active Covid-19 cases in the country, with an increase of 185 active cases during the past 24 hours.
So far, 42,615,574 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 2,134 were discharged in the past 24 hours.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh registered 26 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Tuesday, taking the country’s total caseload to 1,953,507, health authorities said.
The country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,131 as no deaths were reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The country on Monday saw one Covid-linked death with 34 cases.
The daily test positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.61 per cent from Tuesday’s 0.63 per cent as 4,198 samples were tested, according to the DGHS.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 97.40 per cent as 169 patients recovered during this period.
In April, the country reported only five Covid-linked deaths and 1,114 new cases, while 14,100 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
Among the five deaths during the period, two were unvaccinated patients while three were vaccinated with two doses of a Covid vaccine.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August in the same year.