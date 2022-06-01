Global Covid cases near 533 million

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 533 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 532,689,877 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,313,629 on Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 85,901,797 cases so far and 1,031,613 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.