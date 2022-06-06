Global Covid cases near 536 million

The overall number of Covid cases is gradually approaching 536 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 535,431,115 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,320,401 on Monday morning.

The US has recorded 86,522,561 cases so far and 1,033,591 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.