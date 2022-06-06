Global Covid cases near 536 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,176,817 on Sunday, as 4,270 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 15 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 524,692.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh registered 34 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning taking the country’s total caseload to 1,953,657.
The country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,131 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily test positivity rate increased to 0.79 per cent from Saturday’s 0.42 per cent as 5,225 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.45 per cent as 127 patients recovered during this period.