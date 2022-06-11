Global Covid cases near 540 million

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 43,205,106 on Friday, as 7,584 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.
Besides, 24 deaths from the pandemic registered since Thursday morning took India's total death toll to 524,747.
Bangladesh registered 64 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Friday morning, taking the country's total caseload to 1,953,935.
The country's total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,131 as no deaths were reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).