Global Covid cases near 540 million

The overall number of Covid cases is approaching 540 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, reports UNB.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 539,795,635 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,329,853 on Saturday morning.

The US has recorded 87,246,309 cases so far and 1,035,675 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.