Global Covid cases near 540 million

The overall number of Covid cases is approaching 540 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, reports UNB.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 539,795,635 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,329,853 on Saturday morning.

The US has recorded 87,246,309 cases so far and 1,035,675 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 43,205,106 on Friday, as 7,584 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 24 deaths from the pandemic registered since Thursday morning took India's total death toll to 524,747.

Bangladesh registered 64 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Friday morning, taking the country's total caseload to 1,953,935.

The country's total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,131 as no deaths were reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

