Global Covid cases near 541 million

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 43,222,017 on Sunday, as 8,582 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, four deaths from the pandemic were registered across the country since Saturday morning, taking the total death toll to 524,757.
Brazil has recorded 31,456,865 cases so far and 668,177 people have died from the virus in the country.
Situation in Bangladesh
In increasing incidence of the virus Bangladesh registered 109 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning taking the country’s total caseload to 1,954,115.
The country’s total fatalities, however, remained unchanged at 29,131 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily test positivity rate increased to 2.06 per cent from Saturday’s 1.14 per cent as 5,330 samples were tested during this time.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate also remained static at 97.50 per cent as 91 patients recovered during this period.