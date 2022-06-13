Global Covid cases near 541 million

The overall number of Covid cases are gradually approaching 541 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 540,561,040 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,331,494 on Monday morning.

The US has recorded 87,321,703 cases so far and 1,035,847 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.