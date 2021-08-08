Global Covid cases surpass 202m

The global Covid-19 caseload has surpassed the 202-million mark, as the second wave of the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the world amid mass inoculation efforts, reports UNB.

The total caseload and fatalities stand at 202,211,438 and 4,285,595, respectively, as of Sunday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

So far, 4,376,808,997 vaccine doses have been administered across the globe.