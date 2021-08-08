International

Global Covid cases surpass 202m

Prothom Alo English Desk
Children wearing protective face masks sit in a classroom at a primary school, as Austrian schools reopen for pupils aged roughly six to 14, during the global coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria 18 May 2020.
Children wearing protective face masks sit in a classroom at a primary school, as Austrian schools reopen for pupils aged roughly six to 14, during the global coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria 18 May 2020. Reuters

The global Covid-19 caseload has surpassed the 202-million mark, as the second wave of the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the world amid mass inoculation efforts, reports UNB.

The total caseload and fatalities stand at 202,211,438 and 4,285,595, respectively, as of Sunday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

So far, 4,376,808,997 vaccine doses have been administered across the globe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The US, which is the world's worst-hit country in terms of both cases and deaths, has so far logged 35,738,700 cases. Besides, 616,713 people have lost their lives in the US to date, as per the JHU data.

Brazil, which has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States, and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India, registered 990 more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 562,752, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the nationwide caseload rose to 20,151,779 after 43,033 new cases were detected.

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 31,895,385 on Saturday as 38,628 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 617 deaths were recorded since Friday morning, taking the death toll to 427,371.

Read more from International
Advertisement