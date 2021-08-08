Global Covid cases surpass 202m

The US, which is the world's worst-hit country in terms of both cases and deaths, has so far logged 35,738,700 cases. Besides, 616,713 people have lost their lives in the US to date, as per the JHU data.
Brazil, which has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States, and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India, registered 990 more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 562,752, the health ministry said on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the nationwide caseload rose to 20,151,779 after 43,033 new cases were detected.
India's Covid-19 tally rose to 31,895,385 on Saturday as 38,628 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.
Besides, as many as 617 deaths were recorded since Friday morning, taking the death toll to 427,371.