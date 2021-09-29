Global Covid cases surpass 232.7 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 33,697,581 on Tuesday, with 18,795 new confirmed cases registered in the past 24 hours, according to the federal health ministry.
An additional 179 deaths from the pandemic were recorded in the South Asian country during the period, taking the overall death toll to 447,373.
Data showed 11,699 of the new cases and 58 of the new deaths from the coronavirus epidemic were reported in the southern state of Kerala.
According to India’s health ministry, the country’s active cases account for 0.86 per cent of its total cases, standing at 292,206. The recovery rate stands at 97.81 per cent.
As the ongoing Covid-19 situation has shown massive improvements over the past months, India continues to ease the restrictions, while mulling over opening the country for international tourists.
Over the past week, India’s daily Covid-19 cases have plateaued around 30,000.
Situation in Bangladesh
Covid-19 in Bangladesh claimed 31 more lives and infected 1,310 others in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, showing a slight increase in the number of fatalities and cases compared to the previous day.
On Monday, the country logged 25 Covid deaths and 1,212 cases. On Sunday, Bangladesh logged 21 deaths, said to be the lowest in four months.
The fresh cases were detected after testing 9,186 samples.
The daily case positivity rate rose to 4.49 per cent from Monday’s 4.36 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With this, the daily case positivity rate of Covid-19 in the country remained below 5 per cent for the eighth consecutive day.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), if the daily-case positivity rate remains at 5 per cent or below for 14 days, it is safe for mass unlocking.
The fresh numbers took the total fatalities to 27,470 while the caseload mounted to 1,553,837, the directorate said. However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent.
The recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.43 per cent, with the recovery of 1,195 more patients during the period. So far, 1,513,876 people have recovered from the deadly virus infections, it added.