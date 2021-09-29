Global Covid cases surpass 232.7 million

The overall number of global Covid cases is fast approaching 233 million, despite the ongoing mass inoculations in several countries.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count and fatalities mounted to 232,723,959 and 4,764,232, respectively, on Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 43,225,044 cases to date and more than 692,547 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.

Brazil which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 21,381,790 cases. Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll has also risen to 595,446.