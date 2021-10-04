Global Covid cases surpass 234.8 million

Brazil currently has the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.
Brazil registered 21,468,121cases. Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll has also risen to 597,948 as it has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January.
India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 33,813,903 on Sunday morning as 22,842 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the federal health ministry’s data showed.
Besides, 244 more deaths were recorded during the period, taking the death toll to 448,817.
Meanwhile, Russia on Sunday reported a record daily death toll from COVID-19, the fifth time in a week that deaths have hit a new high.
According to AP, the national coronavirus task force said 890 deaths were recorded over the past day, exceeding the 887 reported on Friday. The task force also said the number of new infections in the past day was the second-highest of the year at 25,769.
Overall, Russia, a nation of 146 million people, has Europe’s highest death toll from the pandemic, nearly 210,000 people.
Situation in Bangladesh
Covid-19 claimed 18 more lives in Bangladesh with 617 new cases being detected in 24 hours till Sunday morning.
The number of daily fatalities is the lowest recorded since 26 May when the country reported 17 Covid-linked deaths.
The fresh cases were detected after testing 21,246 samples which lowered the daily case positivity rate to 2.90 per cent from Saturday’s 3.43 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case positivity rate in the country remained below 5 per cent for the 11th consecutive day.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), if the daily-case positivity rate remains at 5 per cent or below for 14 days it is considered to be safe for mass unlocking.
The daily case positivity rate in Bangladesh reached its peak 32.55 percent on July 24 this year.
The fresh numbers took the total fatalities to 27,573 while the caseload mounted to 1,557,964, said the DGHS.
However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent.
The recovery rate slightly increased to 97.48 per cent with the recovery of 1,112 more patients during the 24-hour period.
So far, 1,518,754 people have recovered from the deadly virus infections, the DGHS added.