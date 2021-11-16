Global Covid cases surpass 253 million

Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 21,960,766 cases as of Tuesday, while its Covid death toll rose to 611,346.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 34,447,536 on Tuesday, as 11,365 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.

Besides, 125 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 463,655.

Russia has recorded 8,956,136 cases with fatalities of 251,796 so far.

For two months now, a stubborn wave of virus infections has ripped mercilessly through several countries in Central and Eastern Europe, where vaccination rates are much lower than elsewhere on the continent, reports UNB quoting news agency AP.

While medical workers pleaded for tough restrictions or even lockdowns, leaders let the virus rage unimpeded for weeks.

“I don’t believe in measures. I don’t believe in the same measures that existed before the vaccines,” Serbian prime minister Ana Brnabic said last month as the Balkan nation sustained some of its worst daily death toll of the pandemic. “Why do we have vaccines then?”