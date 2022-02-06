Global Covid cases surpass 392 million amid Omicron spread

The overall number of Covid cases has surpassed 392 million as Omicron infections keep rising across the globe.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 392,937,520 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,732,506 Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 76,448,290 cases so far and 902,182 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.