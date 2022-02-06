Global Covid cases surpass 392 million amid Omicron spread

Russia has confirmed 12,433,643 Covid-19 cases so far and 328,014 people have died in the country, according to the JHU data.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,303,664 Sunday, as 1,225,011 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, the federal health ministry’s latest data showed.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported 36 more Covid deaths with 8,359 fresh cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.
The daily positivity rate further rose to 23.83 from Friday’s 22.95 per cent after testing 35,074 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily positivity rate followed a downtrend until Saturday since being recorded at 33.37 per cent on 28 January with 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
On Friday, Bangladesh reported 30 more Covid-linked deaths with 9,052 fresh cases.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,560 while the caseload mounted to 1,853,187.
Among the new deceased, 21 were men and 15 women.
Twenty-five of the deaths were reported in Dhaka division while three in Khulna, two each in Chattogram, Rangpur, Mymensingh, and one each in Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate declined to 1.54 per cent.
However, the recovery rate remained unchanged at 86.04 per cent with the recovery of 7,017 more patients during the 24-hour period.
In January, the country reported 322 Covid deaths and 213,294 new cases while 19,112 recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
Bangladesh’s total tally of Omicron cases reached 69 with the detection of five more cases till 23 January, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.