Global Covid cases surpass 434 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 434 million as Omicron infections keep rising across in different parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 434,199, 114 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,943,734 Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 78,931,739 cases so far and 948, 215 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.