Global Covid cases surpass 434 million

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,905,844 on Saturday as 11,499 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 255 deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 513,481.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 28,749,552 cases as of Saturday, while its Covid death toll rose to 649,149.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 8 more Covid deaths with 759 fresh cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning as the positivity rate kept declining.
The country saw below 1,000 daily cases after more than a month as the country last logged 892 cases with three deaths on 5 January this year.
The daily positivity rate slightly declined to 4.15 per cent from Friday’s 5.48 per cent after testing 18,305 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Friday, Bangladesh reported 11 Covid deaths with 1,406 fresh cases.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 29,024 while the caseload to 1,941,816.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
On 9 December last year, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.
The country reported first zero Covid-related death in a single day on 20 November last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.