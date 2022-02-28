International

Global Covid cases surpass 435 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
Children wearing protective face masks sit in a classroom at a primary school, as Austrian schools reopen for pupils aged roughly six to 14, during the global coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria 18 May 2020. Reuters

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 435 million as Omicron infections keep rising in different parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 435,174,068 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,948,306 Monday morning.

The US has recorded 78,939,142 cases so far and 948,397 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,916,117 on Sunday, as 10,273 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 243 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the death toll to 513,724.

Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 28,776,794 cases as of Monday, while its Covid death toll rose to 649,437.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh logged 9 more Covid deaths with 864 fresh cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning as the positivity rate kept declining.

The daily positivity rate slightly declined to 4.01 per cent from Saturday’s 4.15 per cent after testing 21,508 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 29,033 while the caseload to 1,942,680.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.

However, the recovery rate increased to 93.00 per cent with the recovery of 6,264 more patients during the 24-hour period.

