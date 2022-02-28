Global Covid cases surpass 435 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 435 million as Omicron infections keep rising in different parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 435,174,068 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,948,306 Monday morning.

The US has recorded 78,939,142 cases so far and 948,397 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.