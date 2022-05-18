Global Covid cases surpass 524 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,125,370 on Tuesday, as 1,569 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s data.
Besides, 19 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Monday morning took the total death toll to 524,260.
So far, 42,584,710 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 2,467 were discharged during the past 24 hours.
In North Korea, six more deaths and 269,510 newly detected fevers were reported Tuesday, the North’s emergency anti-virus headquarters said. Around 1.48 million people are down with fever and 56 dead in a matter of days, state media said.
After maintaining a widely disputed claim to be coronavirus-free for more than two years, North Korea announced Thursday that it had found its first Covid-19 patients since the pandemic began, reports AP.
Meanwhile, the Chinese mainland on Monday reported 162 locally transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases, of which 77 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission’s report Tuesday.
Following the recovery of 476 Covid-19 patients who were discharged from hospital on Monday, there were 5,359 confirmed cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported 32 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, which took the total caseload to 1,953,081.
With no new Covid deaths reported during the period for the 27th consecutive day, the total fatalities from the pandemic remained unchanged at 29,127.
The daily test positivity rate dropped to 0.75 per cent from Monday’s 0.77 as 4,275 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Monday, the number of cases was higher as 37 new cases were reported.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.28 per cent as 258 patients recovered during this period.
In April, the country reported only five Covid-linked deaths and 1,114 new cases, while 14,100 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
Among the five deaths during the period, two were unvaccinated patients while three were vaccinated with two doses of the Covid vaccine.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August in the same year.