Global Covid cases surpass 524 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 524 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 524,539,523 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,280,921 Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 82,720,354 cases so far and 1,000,167 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.