Global Covid cases surpass 536 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now crossed 536 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 536,575,203 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,323,378 on Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 86,782,404 cases so far and 1,034,284 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.