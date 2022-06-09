Global Covid cases surpass 538 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,190,282 on Wednesday, as 5,233 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s data.
Besides, seven deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 524,715.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh registered 58 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, taking the country’s total caseload to 1,953,812.
The country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,131 as no deaths were reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily test positivity rate increased to 1.18 per cent from Tuesday’s 1.14 per cent as 4,927 samples were tested.
The country on Tuesday saw 54 cases with zero deaths.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.49 per cent as 314 patients recovered during this period.
In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with single dose of a Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 percent.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August in the same year.