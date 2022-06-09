International

Global Covid cases surpass 538 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
People line up to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Beijing on 22 January, 2021, part of a drive to test two million people in 48 hours as the city rushes to snuff out a new local cluster of cases believed to be linked to a more contagious virus variant
People line up to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Beijing on 22 January, 2021, part of a drive to test two million people in 48 hours as the city rushes to snuff out a new local cluster of cases believed to be linked to a more contagious virus variantAFP file photo

The overall number of Covid cases has now crossed 538 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 538,112,366 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,326,550 on Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 86,988,671 cases so far and 1,035,031 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,190,282 on Wednesday, as 5,233 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s data.

Besides, seven deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 524,715.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh registered 58 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, taking the country’s total caseload to 1,953,812.

The country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,131 as no deaths were reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily test positivity rate increased to 1.18 per cent from Tuesday’s 1.14 per cent as 4,927 samples were tested.

The country on Tuesday saw 54 cases with zero deaths.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.49 per cent as 314 patients recovered during this period.

In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.

Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with single dose of a Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.

The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.

On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 percent.

The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August in the same year.

