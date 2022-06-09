Global Covid cases surpass 538 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now crossed 538 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 538,112,366 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,326,550 on Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 86,988,671 cases so far and 1,035,031 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.