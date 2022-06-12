Global Covid cases surpass 540 million

The US has recorded 87,305,419 cases so far and 1,035,828 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,219,491 during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 10 deaths from the pandemic registered since Saturday morning took India’s total death toll to 524,757.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh registered 71 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning taking the country’s total caseload to 1,954,006.
The country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,131 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily test positivity rate decreased to 1.14 per cent from Friday’s 1.35 per cent as 6,225 samples were tested during this time.
The country on Friday saw 64 cases with zero death.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate also remained static at 97.50 per cent as 110 patients recovered during this period.
In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with single dose of Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August in the same year.