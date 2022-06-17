Global Covid cases surpass 543 million

The overall number of global Covid has surpassed 543 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 543,108,636 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,338,053 on Friday morning.

The US has recorded 87,861,132 cases so far and 1,037,928 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.