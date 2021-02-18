International

Global Covid cases top 109.8m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
Health care workers accompany a patient as he leaves The Johns Hopkins Hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak as state authorities announced a slight easing of the stay-at-home orders granting permission for some outdoor activities, in Baltimore, Maryland, 6 May 2020
Health care workers accompany a patient as he leaves The Johns Hopkins Hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak as state authorities announced a slight easing of the stay-at-home orders granting permission for some outdoor activities, in Baltimore, Maryland, 6 May 2020Reuters

The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 109.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.42 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 109,885,555 and 24,29,669, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 2,78,24,650 and 490,447, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 1,09,37,320.

Advertisement

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (99,78,747), the UK (40,83,092), Russia (40,66,164), France (35,73,638), Spain (31,07,172), Italy (27,51,657), Turkey (26,09,359), Germany (23,62,364), Colombia (22,07,701), Argentina (20,39,124), Mexico (20,13,563), Poland (16,05,372), Iran (15,42,076), South Africa (14,96,439), Ukraine (13,26,891), Peru (12,44,729), Indonesia (12,43,646), Czech Republic (11,12,322) and the Netherlands (10,52,544), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 242,090, followed by Mexico (177,061) on the third place and India (155,913) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 20,000 are the UK (119,159 deaths), Italy (94,540), France (83,271), Russia (80,118), Germany (66,427), Spain (66,316), Iran (59,184), Colombia (58,134), Argentina (50,616), South Africa (48,478), Peru (44,056), Poland (41,308), Indonesia (33,788), Turkey (27,738), Ukraine (26,017), Belgium (21,793) and Canada (21,439).

Read more from International

More News

New COVID-19 cases down 16 pc last week: WHO

New COVID-19 cases down 16 pc last week: WHO

Global COVID cases top 109.4m: Johns Hopkins

People wearing protective face masks walk in a busy street in Paris as France reinforces mask-wearing in public places as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across France, 18 September 2020.

US ‘disturbed’ by additional charges filed against Aung San Suu Kyi

In this file photo taken on 10 December 2019 people participate in a rally in support of Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, as she prepares to defend Myanmar at the International Court of Justice in The Hague against accusations of genocide against Rohingya Muslims

Global COVID-19 cases top 109 million: Johns Hopkins

People shop as Christmas approaches in Milan, Italy, on 7 December 2020