Global Covid cases top 109.8m: Johns Hopkins

The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 109.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.42 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 109,885,555 and 24,29,669, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 2,78,24,650 and 490,447, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 1,09,37,320.