Global Covid cases top 110.7m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
A group of women eat at a restaurant amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Austin, Texas, US, on 28 JuneReuters

The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 110.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.45 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 110,709,173 and 2,451,695, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 28,004,311 and 495,693, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,963,394.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (10,084,208), the UK (4,107,286), Russia (4,092,649), France (3,596,167), Spain (3,133,122), Italy (2,780,882), Turkey (2,624,019), Germany (2,381,259), Colombia (2,217,001), Argentina (2,054,681), Mexico (2,030,491), Poland (1,623,218), Iran (1,558,159), South Africa (1,500,677), Ukraine (1,340,054), Indonesia (1,263,299), Peru (1,261,804), Czech Republic (1,134,957) and the Netherlands (1,061,903), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 244,737, followed by Mexico (178,965) on the third place and India (156,111) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 20,000 are the UK (120,147), Italy (95,235), France (83,543), Russia (81,048), Germany (67,500), Spain (67,101), Iran (59,341), Colombia (58,511), Argentina (51,000), South Africa (48,859), Peru (44,489), Poland (41,823), Indonesia (34,152), Turkey (27,903), Ukraine (26,320), Belgium (21,859) and Canada (21,581).

Health care workers accompany a patient as he leaves The Johns Hopkins Hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak as state authorities announced a slight easing of the stay-at-home orders granting permission for some outdoor activities, in Baltimore, Maryland, 6 May 2020