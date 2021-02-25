Global Covid cases top 112.5m: Johns Hopkins

The total number of global Covid-19 cases has topped 112.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.49 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 112,534,393 and 2,497,023 respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 28,334,797 and 505,803 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,030,176.