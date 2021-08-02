Global Covid cases top 198m

Prothom Alo English Desk

The overall number of global Covid cases surpassed 198-million mark as different countries continue their battle against deadlier variants of coronavirus amid slow vaccination rate, reports UNB.

Although the situation in Europe is improving, globally it is worsening as the delta variant of Covid-19 has now been detected in 124 territories worldwide, says the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the US-based Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count reached 198,283,776 while the death toll from the virus stood at 4,224,015 on Monday morning.



