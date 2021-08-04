Global Covid cases top 199 million

So far, some 4,142,591,204 dosesof vaccines have been administered across the world.
The US, which is the world's worst-hit country in terms of both cases and deaths, has so far logged 35,231,310 cases. Besides, 614,263 people have lost their lives in the US to date, as per the JHU data.
Brazil has registered 1,209 more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to the health ministry of the country, as of Tuesday, Brazil’s national death toll stands at 558,432. Meanwhile, the total caseload rose to 19,985,817 after 32,316 new cases were detected.
Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India. The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has overwhelmed hospitals, said the ministry.
India's Covid-19 tally rose to 31,726,507 on Tuesday as 30,549 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, according to the federal health ministry.
As many as 422 deaths were recorded since Monday morning, taking the death toll to 425,195.
Although the situation in Europe is improving, globally it is worsening as the delta variant of Covid-19 has now been detected in 124 territories worldwide, says the World Health Organization (WHO).