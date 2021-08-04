Global Covid cases top 199 million

So far, some 4,142,591,204 dosesof vaccines have been administered across the world.

The US, which is the world's worst-hit country in terms of both cases and deaths, has so far logged 35,231,310 cases. Besides, 614,263 people have lost their lives in the US to date, as per the JHU data.

Brazil has registered 1,209 more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to the health ministry of the country, as of Tuesday, Brazil’s national death toll stands at 558,432. Meanwhile, the total caseload rose to 19,985,817 after 32,316 new cases were detected.