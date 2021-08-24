International

Global Covid cases top 212 million

UNB
Dhaka
People line up to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Beijing on 22 January, 2021, part of a drive to test two million people in 48 hours as the city rushes to snuff out a new local cluster of cases believed to be linked to a more contagious virus variantAFP file photo

The global Covid-19 caseload has now surpassed 212 million, with the world still grappling to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

The total caseload and fatalities stand at 212,502,421 and 4,440,932, respectively, as of Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

So far, 4,957,118,557 vaccine doses have been administered across the globe.

The US, which is the world’s worst-hit country in terms of both cases and deaths, has so far logged 37,935,465 cases, according to JHU, while 629,406 people have lost their lives to Covid to date.

Brazil currently has the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.

The country has recorded 20,583,994 cases with 574,848 fatalities so far, according to the health ministry.

The third worst-hit country, India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 32,449,306 on Monday, as 25,072 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, as per the health ministry’s latest data.

