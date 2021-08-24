Global Covid cases top 212 million

So far, 4,957,118,557 vaccine doses have been administered across the globe.
The US, which is the world’s worst-hit country in terms of both cases and deaths, has so far logged 37,935,465 cases, according to JHU, while 629,406 people have lost their lives to Covid to date.
Brazil currently has the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.
The country has recorded 20,583,994 cases with 574,848 fatalities so far, according to the health ministry.
The third worst-hit country, India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 32,449,306 on Monday, as 25,072 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, as per the health ministry’s latest data.