Global Covid cases top 217 million

The global Covid-19 caseload has now surged past 217 million, with the world still struggling to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

The total caseload and fatalities from the virus stand at 217,080,846 and 4,509,821 respectively, as of Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), reports UNB.

So far, 5,237,961,694 Covid vaccine doses have been administered across the globe.

