Global Covid cases top 217 million

The US has logged 39,057,368 cases and 638,711 deaths to date, according to the JHU data.
Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.
The country has recorded 20,752,281 cases with 579,574 fatalities so far, according to the health ministry.
India's Covid-19 tally rose to 32,737,939 on Monday morning as 42,909 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry's data.
Besides, 380 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 438,210 -- the world's third-highest after the US and Brazil.
Covid-19 claimed 94 more lives in Bangladesh and infected 3,724 more in 24 hours till Monday morning, with the daily case positivity rate falling to 12.07 per cent.
The country last saw 12.33 per cent daily case positivity rate on 10 June.