Global Covid cases top 231 million

The US has recorded 42,852,711 cases to date and more than 687,078 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.
Brazil, which has been experiencing new wave of cases since January, registered 21,317,616 cases as of Saturday morning.
Brazil's Covid-19 death toll has risen to 593,663, the health ministry said on Friday.
Besides, India's Covid-19 tally rose to 33,594,803 on Friday, as 31,382 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the health ministry data.
Besides, as many as 318 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Thursday morning, taking the total death toll to 446,368.
Amid a declining positivity rate, Covid-19 claimed 31 more lives and infected 1,233 others in Bangladesh in 24 hours till Friday morning.
The latest cases were detected after testing 27,557 samples, showing a decline in the daily case positivity rate to 4.54 per cent from Thursday's 4.61 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The case positivity rate is the lowest in around six months as the country last recorded 4.98 per cent daily case positivity rate on 8 March this year.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the daily case positivity rate should remain at 5 per cent or below for 14 days before mass unlocking.