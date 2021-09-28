Global Covid cases top 232 million

The overall number of global Covid cases has now surged past 232 million, despite the ongoing mass inoculations in several countries.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count and fatalities mounted to 232,306,848 and 4,755,859, respectively, on Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 43,116,407 cases to date while more than 690,426 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.