Global Covid cases top 237 million

The overall number of global Covid cases has now surged past 237 million, despite the ongoing mass inoculations in several countries, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count and fatalities from coronavirus mounted to 237,224,675 and 4,842,443, respectively, on Saturday.

The US has recorded 44,289,976 cases to date, while more than 712,693 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.