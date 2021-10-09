Global Covid cases top 237 million

The number of Americans getting Covid-19 shots has steadily increased to a three-month high as seniors and people with medical conditions seek boosters, and government and employer mandates push more workers to take their first doses, reports AP.
The total number of doses being administered in the US is climbing towards an average of 1 million per day, almost double the level from mid-July - but still far below last spring. The increase is mainly due to boosters, with nearly 10 per cent of the nation's over-65 population already getting third shots, but there are signs of increased demand from other groups as well.
On Thursday, 1.1 million doses were given, including just over 306,000 to newly vaccinated people, said Cyrus Shahpar, the White House Covid-19 data director.
Brazil, which has the world's second-highest death toll from Covid-19 after the US, saw its death toll exceed 600,000 on Friday.
According to the latest data from the health ministry, the South American nation logged 600,425 deaths and 21,550,730 cases, after registering 615 deaths and 18,172 cases in 24 hours.
India's Covid-19 tally rose to 33,915,569 on Friday, as 21,257 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.
Besides, 217 deaths due to the pandemic since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 450,127.
Bangladesh logged seven Covid-19 deaths, the lowest since March, in 24 hours till Friday morning, with 645 infections reported during this period.
The single-day daily death toll was the lowest since March 17 this year when the country recorded 11 Covid-related deaths.