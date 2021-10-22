Global Covid cases top 242 million

The US has logged 45,298,376 cases and 733,160 deaths to date, according to the university data. The death toll in the United States is the highest in the world.
Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 21,697,341 cases as of Thursday, while its Covid death toll has risen to 604,764.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 34,142,441 on Thursday, as 15,759 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.
Besides, 232 deaths from the virus since Wednesday morning have taken the total death toll to 453,076.
Situation in Bangladesh
Covid-19 in Bangladesh claimed 10 more lives and infected another 243 people in 24 hours till Thursday morning.
The daily case positivity rate decreased further to 1.51 per cent from Wednesday’s 1.81 per cent.
With the fresh numbers, the Covid fatalities reached 27,801 while the caseload climbed to 1,566,907 in Bangladesh, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the latest deaths, four were men and six were women.
The new cases were detected after testing 16,088 samples during the 24-hour period.
Besides, the recovery rate rose slightly to 97.65 per cent, with 534 more patients getting cured.