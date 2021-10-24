Global Covid cases top 243 million

The number of overall Covid cases has crossed 243 million with the global race to vaccinate masses against the infectious disease, UNB reports.

The global Covid fatality figure and the total case count stand at 4,943,007 and 243,320,811, respectively, as of Sunday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The US has logged 45,427,365 cases and 735,800 deaths to date, according to the university data. The death toll in the United States is the highest in the world.

Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 21,723,559 cases as of Sunday, while its Covid death toll has risen to 605,457.