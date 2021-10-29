Global Covid cases top 245 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now crossed 245 million amid the global race to vaccinate masses against the infectious disease.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 245,493,444 while the death tally from the virus reached 4,979,940 Friday morning.

The US has recorded 45,825,983 cases to date and more than 743,358 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.