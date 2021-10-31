Global Covid cases top 246 million

The overall number of Covid cases has crossed 246 million amid the global race to vaccinate masses against the infectious disease.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 246, 366,054 while the death tally from the virus reached 4,994,688 until Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 45,949,951 cases to date and more than 745,678 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.