Global Covid cases top 246 million

Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 21,804,094 cases so far, while its Covid death toll rose to 607,694.
India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 34,260,470 on Saturday, as 14,313 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 549 more deaths were recorded since Friday morning, taking the death toll to 457,740.
Russia on Saturday reported a record number of new coronavirus infections as authorities hope to stem the rising contagion by keeping most people off work for the next week, reports AP
The government’s coronavirus task force reported 40,251 new infections in 24 hours, exceeding the previous record 40,096 reported on Thursday. It said 1,160 people died of the virus over the past day, three fewer than the record set a day earlier.
That brought Russia’s official COVID-19 death count to 237,380, by far the largest in Europe. More than 8.47 million infections have been recorded in the country of 146 million during the pandemic.
Situation in Bangladesh
Though the coronavirus pandemic has eased in Bangladesh, it killed eight more people and infected 166 others in 24 hours till Saturday morning.
The daily-case positivity rate declined to 1.25 per cent from Friday’s 1.71 per cent.
The fresh cases were detected after testing 13,240 samples, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With the fresh numbers, the Covid-19 fatalities reached 27,862 while the caseload climbed to 1,569,328, according to DGHS.
Among the deceased, six were men and two were women.
However, the mortality rate rose to 1.78 per cent from Friday’s 1.77 per cent.
Also, the recovery rate stood at 97.69 per cent with the recovery of 181 more patients during the period.