Global Covid cases top 249 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 249 million amid the global race to vaccinate masses against the infectious disease, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 249,087,384 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,037,731, on Saturday morning.

The US has recorded 46,435,555 cases to date and more than 753,900 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.