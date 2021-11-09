Global Covid cases top 250 million

Prothom Alo English Desk

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 250 million amid the global race to vaccinate masses against the fatal disease, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 250,314,842 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,055,334, Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 46,613,052 cases to date and more than 755,631 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.