Global Covid cases top 250 million

Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 21,886,077 cases as of Tuesday, while its Covid death toll rose to 609,573.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 34,366,987 on Monday as 11,451 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.
Besides, as many as 266 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Sunday morning, taking the total toll to 461,057.
In Europe, Germany’s coronavirus infection rate climbed to its highest recorded level yet on Monday, as what officials have called a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” gathers pace, reports AP.
The disease control center of Germany said on Monday that 15,513 new Covid-19 cases were reported over the past 24 hours — down from a record 37,120 on Friday, but figures are typically lower after the weekend. Another 33 deaths were recorded, bringing Germany’s total to 96,558.
Germany has struggled to find ways to pep up its much-slowed vaccination campaign. At least 67 per cent of the population of 83 million is fully vaccinated, according to official figures, which authorities say isn’t enough. Unlike some other European countries, it has balked at making vaccinations mandatory for any professional group.
According to AP, Russia’s coronavirus task force reported 39,400 new infections and 1,190 deaths on Monday — slightly lower than the record 41,335 new cases Saturday and the record 1,195 deaths reported on Thursday. Russia has the worst death toll in Europe by far, and is one of the top five hardest-hit nations in the world.
The task force has been reporting around 40,000 new cases and over 1,100 new deaths each day since late October.
Meanwhile, Russians went back to work on Monday after a mandated, nine-day break, with authorities expressing uncertainly whether the measure helped tame a record-breaking surge of coronavirus infections and deaths.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged six more Covid-linked deaths and 215 fresh cases of the infection in 24 hours till Monday morning.
The new casualties marked a slight increase from Sunday’s four deaths and 178 cases.
Meanwhile, the daily case positivity rate also rose to 1.28 per cent from Sunday’s 1.17 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The fresh numbers took the total fatalities to 27,901 while the country’s caseload mounted to 1,571,228.
On the 44th epidemiological week of the pandemic from 1 to 7 November, Bangladesh saw 74.1 per cent comorbidity in the 27 Covid-linked deaths.
The comorbidity rate has increased 23 per cent from the previous week, the directorate said.
Comorbidity means the simultaneous presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions in a patient.
Of the 27 deceased, 23 didn’t receive any vaccine against Covid-19 while three were fully vaccinated and another received the first dose.
However, on Monday the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent.
The fresh cases were detected after testing 16,812 samples, said the DGHS.
Also, the recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.70 per cent, with the recovery of 209 more patients during the period.