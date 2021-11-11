Global Covid cases top 251 million

The US has recorded 46,786,131 cases to date and more than 758,877 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.
Brazil on Wednesday registered 280 more deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 610,036, said the Health Ministry.
Authorities also registered 12,273 new daily Covid-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 21,909,298.
Brazil has seen an average of 257 deaths and 10,502 new cases per day in the last week.
The South American country currently has a rate of 290.3 deaths and 10,425.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the ministry.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 34,388,579 on Wednesday, as 10,126 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the health ministry data.
Besides, as many as 460 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Tuesday morning, taking the total death toll to 461,849.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged two more Covid related deaths and reported 235 fresh infections in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
The daily case positivity rate slightly increased to 1.31 per cent from Tuesday’s 1.28 per cent.
The fresh numbers took the total fatalities to 27,906 while the country’s caseload mounted to 1,571,669, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Among the deceased, one was a man and another was a woman. However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent.
The fresh cases were detected after testing 18,023 samples, said the directorate.
Besides, the recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.71 per cent, with the recovery of 271 more patients during the period.
On Saturday, the country saw just a single death from Covid-19, which was the lowest in nearly 18 months, along with 154 cases.
So far, 31,963,515 people have fully been vaccinated in the country, while 49,114,462 received the first dose as of Tuesday, according to DGHS