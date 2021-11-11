Global Covid cases top 251 million

The US has recorded 46,786,131 cases to date and more than 758,877 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.

Brazil on Wednesday registered 280 more deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 610,036, said the Health Ministry.

Authorities also registered 12,273 new daily Covid-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 21,909,298.