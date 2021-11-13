International

Global Covid cases top 252 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a man to conduct free nucleic acid tests for residents in the residential compound, after new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were found in Urumqi, Xinjiang province, China on 19 July.
The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 252 million amid the global race to vaccinate masses against the infectious disease.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 252,442,545 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,087,366 Saturday morning.

The US has recorded 46,974,977 cases to date and more than 761,691 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.

Brazil on Friday registered 610,491 deaths and 21,939,196 cases, said the Health Ministry.

Brazil has seen an average of 257 deaths and 10,502 new cases per day in the last week.

The South American country currently has a rate of 290.3 deaths and 10,425.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the ministry.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 34,414,186 on Friday, as 12,516 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.

Besides, as many as 501 deaths due to the pandemic since Thursday morning took the total toll to 462,690.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh logged five more Covid-linked deaths and reported 221 fresh infections in 24 hours till Friday morning.

The daily case positivity rate slightly increased to 1.28 per cent from Thursday’s 1.21 per cent.

The fresh numbers took the total fatalities to 27,912 while the country’s caseload mounted to 1,572,127, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

All the deceased were men.

However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 17,282 samples, said the directorate.

Besides, the recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.71 per cent, with the recovery of 219 more patients during the period.

On Thursday, the country saw just a single death from Covid-19 again, which was the lowest in nearly 18 months.

So far, 32,534,617 people have fully been vaccinated in the country, while 51,121,705 received the first dose as of Thursday, according to the directorate.

