Global Covid cases top 252 million

Brazil on Friday registered 610,491 deaths and 21,939,196 cases, said the Health Ministry.
Brazil has seen an average of 257 deaths and 10,502 new cases per day in the last week.
The South American country currently has a rate of 290.3 deaths and 10,425.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the ministry.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 34,414,186 on Friday, as 12,516 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.
Besides, as many as 501 deaths due to the pandemic since Thursday morning took the total toll to 462,690.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged five more Covid-linked deaths and reported 221 fresh infections in 24 hours till Friday morning.
The daily case positivity rate slightly increased to 1.28 per cent from Thursday’s 1.21 per cent.
The fresh numbers took the total fatalities to 27,912 while the country’s caseload mounted to 1,572,127, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
All the deceased were men.
However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent.
The fresh cases were detected after testing 17,282 samples, said the directorate.
Besides, the recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.71 per cent, with the recovery of 219 more patients during the period.
On Thursday, the country saw just a single death from Covid-19 again, which was the lowest in nearly 18 months.
So far, 32,534,617 people have fully been vaccinated in the country, while 51,121,705 received the first dose as of Thursday, according to the directorate.