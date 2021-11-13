Global Covid cases top 252 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 252 million amid the global race to vaccinate masses against the infectious disease.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 252,442,545 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,087,366 Saturday morning.

The US has recorded 46,974,977 cases to date and more than 761,691 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.