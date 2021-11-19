Global Covid cases top 255 million

Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, has registered 21,989,962 cases so far, while its Covid death toll rose to 612,177.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 34,485,517 on Thursday, as 7,000 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.
Besides, as many as 92 deaths were recorded since Wednesday morning, taking the death toll to 464,715.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged five more Covid deaths and 244 fresh infections in 24 hours till Thursday morning.
The daily case positivity rate slightly declined to 1.25 per cent from Wednesday’s 1.35 per cent.
The fresh numbers took the total fatalities to 27,939 while the country’s caseload mounted to 1,573,458, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
All the five deceased were men.
Dhaka division logged three Covid-related deaths while Chattogram and Rangpur divisions logged one death each during the period, said the directorate.
However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent.
The fresh cases were detected after testing 19,570 samples, the DGHS added.
Besides, the recovery rate increased to 97.72 per cent, with the recovery of 294 more patients during the 24-hour period.
So far, 33,995,948 people have fully been vaccinated in the country, while 52,983,555 received the first dose as of Wednesday, according to the directorate.