Global Covid cases top 255 million

The overall number of Covid cases now crossed 255 million amid the global race to vaccinate masses against the infectious disease, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 254,998,932 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,131,160 on Friday morning.

The US has recorded 47,530,897 cases to date and more than 768,684 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.