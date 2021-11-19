International

Global Covid cases top 255 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a man to conduct free nucleic acid tests for residents in the residential compound, after new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were found in Urumqi, Xinjiang province, China on 19 July.
Reuters

The overall number of Covid cases now crossed 255 million amid the global race to vaccinate masses against the infectious disease, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 254,998,932 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,131,160 on Friday morning.

The US has recorded 47,530,897 cases to date and more than 768,684 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.

Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, has registered 21,989,962 cases so far, while its Covid death toll rose to 612,177.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 34,485,517 on Thursday, as 7,000 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.

Besides, as many as 92 deaths were recorded since Wednesday morning, taking the death toll to 464,715.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh logged five more Covid deaths and 244 fresh infections in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

The daily case positivity rate slightly declined to 1.25 per cent from Wednesday’s 1.35 per cent.

The fresh numbers took the total fatalities to 27,939 while the country’s caseload mounted to 1,573,458, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

All the five deceased were men.

Dhaka division logged three Covid-related deaths while Chattogram and Rangpur divisions logged one death each during the period, said the directorate.

However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 19,570 samples, the DGHS added.

Besides, the recovery rate increased to 97.72 per cent, with the recovery of 294 more patients during the 24-hour period.

So far, 33,995,948 people have fully been vaccinated in the country, while 52,983,555 received the first dose as of Wednesday, according to the directorate.

