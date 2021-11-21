Global Covid cases top 256 million

The UN health agency said confirmed cases jumped 6 per cent globally, driven by increases in the Americas, Europe and Asia, reports AP.
In its weekly report on the pandemic issued late Tuesday, WHO said COVID-19 deaths in all regions other than Europe remained stable or declined, and totalled 50,000 worldwide last week. Of the 3.3 million new infections reported, 2.1 million came from Europe.
It was the seventh consecutive week that COVID-19 cases continued to mount across the 61 countries and territories that WHO counts in its European region, which stretches through Russia to Central Asia.
While about 60 per cent of people in Western Europe are fully immunised against COVID-19, only about half as many are vaccinated in the eastern part of the continent, where officials are struggling to overcome widespread vaccine hesitancy.
In the last week, Austria has put tight restrictions on the movement of unvaccinated people, the Netherlands and some other European countries have reintroduced lockdown measures to try to slow infections, and the UK decided to roll out booster doses to everyone over 40.
The US has recorded 47,701,872 cases to date and more than 771,013 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.
Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 22,012,150 cases as of Saturday, while its Covid death toll rose to 612, 587.
India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 34,499,925 on Saturday, as 10,302 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 267 new deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 465,349.
Situation in Bangladesh
Confronting a tumultuous time since reporting its first death from Coronavirus on 8 March, 2020 followed by the wrath unleashed by delta variant in 2021, Bangladesh reported zero death for the first time in months from the deadly virus in 24 hours till Saturday morning.
The country, however, logged 178 more infections during the 24-hour period.
Bangladesh recorded its first Covid cases on 8 March and the first death on 18 March of the last year.
The daily case positivity rate has declined to 1.18 per cent today from Friday’s 1.40 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With the fresh numbers, the total fatalities rose to 27,946 while the caseload mounted to 1,573,889. However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent. The fresh cases were detected after testing 15,107 samples, the DGHS added.
Besides, the recovery rate remained the same as 97.72 per cent with the recovery of 190 more patients during the 24-hour period.