Global Covid cases top 256 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 257 million with increases in cases in the Americas, Europe and Asia, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 257, 158,204 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,146,154 Sunday morning.

The World Health Organization says coronavirus deaths in Europe rose 5 per cent in the last week, making it the only region in the world where COVID-19 deaths increased.