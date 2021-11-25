Global Covid cases top 259 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 259 million amid the global race to vaccinate masses against the infectious disease.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 259,380,413 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,173,924, Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 48,090,894 cases to date and more than 775,369 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.