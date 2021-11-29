Global Covid cases top 261 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surpassed 261 million amid concern after detection of new variant of coronavirus Omicron in several countries, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 261,434,076 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,199,349 on Monday morning.

The US has recorded 48,229,210 cases to date and more than 776,639 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.