Global Covid cases top 262 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surpassed 262 million amid concern of the emergence of a new variant, Omicron, in some countries, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 262,093,495 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,206,982 Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 48,438,063 cases to date and more than 778,701 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.