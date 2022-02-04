Global Covid cases top 387 million

Russia has confirmed 155,768 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase to date, taking the nationwide tally to 12,284,564, the official monitoring and response centre said on Thursday.
The nationwide death toll increased by 667 to 333,357, while the number of recoveries increased by 10,337,008 to 10,390,732.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 41,950,501 Thursday, as 147,183 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, the federal health ministry’s latest data showed.
Besides, 1,100 deaths from the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 500,087.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since last January, registered 26,099,735 cases as of Tuesday, while its Covid death toll rose to 630,001.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported 33 more Covid deaths with 11,596 fresh cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning.
The daily positivity rate further dropped to 25.86 per cent from Wednesday’s 27.43 per cent after testing 44,843 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Wednesday, Bangladesh reported 36 more Covid-linked deaths with 12,193 fresh cases.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,494 while the caseload mounted to 1,835,776.
Among the new deceased, 22 were men and 11 women.
Eighteen deaths were reported in Dhaka division, while six in Khulna, four in Rajshahi, two each in Chattogram and Sylhet, and one in Rangpur divisions.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate further declined to 1.55 per cent.
However, the recovery rate also declined to 86.13 per cent with the recovery of 5,955 more patients during the 24-hour period.
In January, the country reported 322 Covid-linked deaths and 213,294 new cases while 19,112 recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
Bangladesh’s total tally of Omicron cases reached 69 with the detection of five more cases till 23 January, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.
On 9 December last year, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.
The country reported this year’s first zero Covid-related death in a single day on 20 November last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.