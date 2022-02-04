Global Covid cases top 387 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surpassed 387 million as Omicron infections keep rising across the globe, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 387,549,471 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,710,191 Friday morning.

The US has recorded 75,954,167 cases so far and 896,496 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.