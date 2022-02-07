International

Global Covid cases top 394 million amid Omicron spread

Prothom Alo English Desk
Medical workers administer tests at the Bondi Beach drive-through coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing centre in the wake of new positive cases in Sydney, Australia on 17 June 2021. Reuters file photo

The overall number of Covid cases has surpassed 394 million, with Omicron variant’s rapid spread across the globe, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 394,771,347 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,738,938 Monday morning.

The US has recorded 76,505,442 cases so far and 902,624 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

Russia is reporting a record daily count of new coronavirus infections, a tenfold spike from a month ago as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads through the country, reports AP.

The figure of 189,071 new infections released by the state coronavirus task force on Sunday was about 2,800 cases more than the previous day and continued a surge that began in mid-January, when daily new cases were around 17,000.

Although the number of infections has increased dramatically in recent weeks, the country’s task force reported that daily deaths from COVID-19 are holding steady or marginally declining: 661 more deaths were recorded Sunday, compared with 796 on 6 January.

For the entire course of the pandemic, Russia has reported 12.8 million infections and 335,414 deaths, the highest death toll by far in Europe.

India has registered 107,474 new cases in the past 24 hours, with the tally reaching 42,188,138 on Sunday, the health ministry’s data showed.

The ministry also reported 865 deaths since Saturday morning, bringing the death toll to 501,979.

Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since last January, registered 197,442 COVID-19 infections and 1,308 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing its nationwide counts to 26,473,273 and 631,802 respectively, the National Council of Health Secretaries said Saturday.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh logged 29 more Covid deaths with 8,345 fresh cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

The daily positivity rate slightly declined to 21.50 from Saturday’s 23.83 per cent after testing 38,247 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,589 while the caseload mounted to 1,861,532.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at 1.54 per cent.

However, the recovery rate slightly increased to 86.09 per cent with the recovery of 8,159 more patients during the 24-hour period.

The cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 have jumped to 187 in Bangladesh with the detection of 81 fresh infections till Monday, according to GISAID, a primary source that provides open access to genomic data of Coronavirus.

