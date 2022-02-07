Global Covid cases top 394 million amid Omicron spread

The overall number of Covid cases has surpassed 394 million, with Omicron variant’s rapid spread across the globe, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 394,771,347 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,738,938 Monday morning.

The US has recorded 76,505,442 cases so far and 902,624 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.