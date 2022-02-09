Global Covid cases top 400m

The US has recorded 77,051,222 cases so far and 908,816 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

Russia is reporting a record daily count of new coronavirus infections, a tenfold spike from a month ago as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads through the country, reports the news agency quoting AP.

Russia’s Covid-19 cases surged by 165,643 over Monday to 13,147,666, the anti-coronavirus crisis centre said on Tuesday.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,339,611 on Tuesday, with 67,597 new cases registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry’s latest data.

The ministry also reported 1,188 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning, taking the total toll to 504,062.