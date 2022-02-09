Global Covid cases top 400m

The US has recorded 77,051,222 cases so far and 908,816 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.
Russia is reporting a record daily count of new coronavirus infections, a tenfold spike from a month ago as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads through the country, reports the news agency quoting AP.
Russia’s Covid-19 cases surged by 165,643 over Monday to 13,147,666, the anti-coronavirus crisis centre said on Tuesday.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,339,611 on Tuesday, with 67,597 new cases registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry’s latest data.
The ministry also reported 1,188 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning, taking the total toll to 504,062.
Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since last January, has registered 26,793,497 cases so far and 634,118 people have died from the deadly virus in the country.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh on Tuesday morning logged 43 more Covid-linked deaths with 8,354 fresh cases in 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate slightly declined to 20.03 per cent from Monday’s 21.07 per cent after testing 41,879 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The number of deaths is highest in nearly six months as the country last recorded 43 deaths on 19 September last year with 1,383 cases and the daily positivity rate at 5.62 per cent.
On Monday, Bangladesh reported 38 more Covid-linked deaths with 9,369 fresh cases.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,670 while the caseload mounted to 1,879,255.
Among the new deceased, 26 were men and 17 women.
Fifteen of the deaths were reported in Dhaka division, while 13 in Khulna, 11 in Chattogram, two in Rajshahi, and one each in Mymensingh and Rangpur divisions.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at 1.53 per cent.
However, the recovery rate slightly increased to 86.36 per cent with the recovery of 10,800 more patients during the 24-hour period.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent, reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
On 9 December last year, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.
The country reported this year’s first zero Covid-related death in a single day on 20 November last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.