Global Covid cases top 405 million

Russian authorities on Thursday reported nearly 200,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases, in another record fuelled by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant amid a low vaccination rate and the absence of major restrictions for adults.
The state coronavirus task force tallied 197,076 new infections over the past 24 hours, with 701 deaths, till Thursday.
Russia’s Covid-19 cases surged to 13,527,845 with 338,091 deaths, as per the country’s health authority.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,534,048 on Thursday. So far, the country has reported 507,208 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins data.
Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since last January, has registered 27,125,512 cases so far and 636,111 people have died from the deadly virus in the country.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 41 more Covid deaths with 7,264 fresh cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning.
The daily positivity rate slightly declined further to 16.95 per cent from Wednesday’s 18.83 per cent after testing 42,867 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Wednesday, Bangladesh reported 33 more Covid deaths with 8,016 fresh cases.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,744 while the caseload mounted to 1,894,535.
Among the new deceased, 27 were men and 14 women.
Twenty-two of the deaths were reported in Dhaka division, six in Chattogram, five in Rajshahi, three each in Khulna and Rangpur, and one in Sylhet division.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate recorded at 1.52 per cent.
However, the recovery rate slightly increased to 86.81 per cent with the recovery of 11,064 more patients during the 24-hour period.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
On 9 December last year, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.
The country reported first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.