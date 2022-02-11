Global Covid cases top 405 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surpassed 405 million, with the Omicron variant’s rapid spread across the globe, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 405,688,274 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,788,456 Friday morning.

The US has recorded 77,437,114 cases so far and 915,349 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.