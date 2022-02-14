Global Covid cases top 411 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surpassed 411 million, with the Omicron variant’s quick spread round the globe, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 411,592,977 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,815,219 Monday morning.

The US has recorded 77,735,068 cases so far and 919,640 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.