Global Covid cases top 411 million

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,631,421 on Sunday, as 44,877 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 684 deaths were recorded since Saturday morning, taking the death toll to 508,665.
Brazil registered 54,220 COVID-19 infections and 314 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing its nationwide counts to 27,479,963 and 638,362, respectively, the National Council of Health Secretaries said Sunday.
The national seven-day moving average of deaths reached 881, while that of daily infections stood at 135,279.
Brazil has the world’s second highest COVID-19 death toll, only after the United States, and the world’s third largest caseload, following the United States and India.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 28 more Covid-linked deaths with 4,838 fresh cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning.
The daily positivity rate slightly declined to 14.85 per cent from Saturday’s 16.50 per cent after testing 32,503 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,819 while the caseload mounted to 1,909,664.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at 1.51 per cent.
However, the recovery rate slightly rose to 87.90 per cent with the recovery of 13,853 more patients during the 24-hour period.