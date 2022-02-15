Global Covid cases top 413 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surpassed 413 million, with the Omicron variant’s quick spread round the globe.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 413,307,484 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,825,611 Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 77,919,069 cases so far and 922,474 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.