Global Covid cases top 413 million

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,690,794 on Sunday, as 25,260 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 345 deaths were recorded since Saturday morning, taking the death toll to 509,388.
Brazil registered 58,100 COVID-19 infections and 464 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing its nationwide counts to 27,541,131 and 638,913, respectively, the National Council of Health Secretaries said Monday.
The national seven-day moving average of deaths reached 885, while that of daily infections stood at 133,714.
Brazil has the world’s second highest COVID-19 death toll, only after the United States, and the world’s third largest caseload, following the United States and India.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 19 more Covid deaths with 4,692 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.
The daily positivity rate slightly declined to 13.53per cent from Sunday’s 14.85 per cent after testing 34,649 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Sunday, Bangladesh reported 28 more Covid deaths with 4,838 fresh cases.
Of the 230 deaths recorded from 7 February to 13 February, some 40.4 per cent received Covid vaccines while 59.6 per cent did not, the DGHS mentioned.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,838 while the caseload mounted to 1,914,356.
Among the new deceased, 12 were men and seven women.
Ten of the deaths were reported in Dhaka division while three in Chattogram, two in Mymensingh, one each in Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet and Rangpur divisions.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at 1.51 per cent.
However, the recovery rate slightly rose to 88.38 per cent with the recovery of 13,237 more patients during the 24-hour period.