Global Covid cases top 415 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surpassed 415 million, with the Omicron variant’s quick spread across the globe, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 415,114,723 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,836,409 Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 78,036,352 cases so far and 925,438 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.