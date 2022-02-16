Global Covid cases top 415 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,692,943 on Tuesday, as 27,409 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry’s data.
Besides, 347 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 509,358.
Brazil has registered 27,677,468 Covid-19 cases so far and 640,076 people have died from the deadly virus, according to JHU.
The national seven-day moving average of deaths reached 885, while that of daily infections stood at 133,714.
Brazil has the world’s second highest Covid death toll, only after the United States, and the world’s third largest caseload, following the United States and India.
Covid Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 34 more Covid deaths with 4,746 fresh cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.
The daily positivity rate slightly increased to 13.77 per cent from Monday’s 13.53 per cent after testing 34,175 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Monday, Bangladesh reported 19 more Covid deaths with 4,692 fresh cases.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,872 while the caseload mounted to 1,919,102.
Among the new deceased, 21 were men and 13 women.
Twenty-one of the deaths were reported in Dhaka division while four in Barishal, two each in Chattogram, Khulna, Sylhet and Rangpur and one in Rajshahi division.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate declined to 1.50 per cent.
However, the recovery rate slightly rose to 88.76 per cent with the recovery of 11,417 more patients during the 24-hour period.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
On 9 December last year, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.
The country reported its first zero Covid-related death in a single day on 20 November last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.