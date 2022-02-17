Global Covid cases top 417 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surged past 417 million as Omicron infections keep rising across the globe, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 417,488, 213 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,849,213 Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 78,169, 874 cases so far and 928,490 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.