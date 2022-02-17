Global Covid cases top 417 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,723,558 on Wednesday with 30,615 new cases in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 514 more deaths have been reported in the country from the pandemic since Tuesday morning, taking the total death toll to 509,872.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 27,819,996 cases as of Wednesday, while its Covid death toll rose to 641,096.
The number of new coronavirus cases globally fell by 19% in the last week while the number of deaths remained stable, according to the World Health Organization, reports AP.
The UN health agency said late Tuesday in its weekly report on the pandemic that just over 16 million new Covid-19 infections and about 75,000 deaths were reported worldwide last week.
The Western Pacific was the only region to report a rise in new weekly cases, an increase of about 19per cent, Southeast Asia reported a decrease of about 37per cent, the biggest drop globally. The number of deaths rose by 38 per cent in the Middle East and by about one-third in the Western Pacific.
The biggest number of new Covid-19 cases was seen in Russia. Cases there and elsewhere in Eastern Europe doubled in recent weeks, driven by a surge of the hugely infectious Omicron variant.
WHO said that all other coronavirus variants, including Alpha, Beta and Delta, continue to decline globally as Omicron crowds them out.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 15 more Covid deaths with 3,929 fresh cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, indicating a downtrend in both cases and fatalities.
The daily positivity rate slightly decreased to 12.20 per cent from Tuesday’s 13.77 per cent after testing 34,175 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Tuesday, Bangladesh reported 34 more Covid deaths with 4,746 fresh cases.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,887 while the caseload mounted to 1,923,031.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at 1.50 per cent.
However, the recovery rate slightly rose to 89.24 per cent with the recovery of 12,757 more patients during the 24-hour period.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
On 9 December last year, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.