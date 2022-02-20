Global Covid cases top 423 million

The US has recorded 78,457,081 cases so far and 934,951 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,802,505 Saturday, as 22,270 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 13 more Covid deaths with 2,150 fresh cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning amid a downtrend trend in cases.
The daily positivity rate declined to 8.71 per cent from Friday’s 9.31 per cent from after testing 24,698 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Friday, Bangladesh reported 24 Covid deaths with 2,584 fresh cases.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,944 while the caseload to 1,931,304.
Among the new deceased, seven were men and six women.
Five of the deaths were reported in Dhaka division while four in Chattogram, one each in Barishal, Rajshahi, Khulna and Rangpur divisions.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at 1.50 per cent.
However, the recovery rate slightly rose to 90.37 per cent with the recovery of 7,478 more patients during the 24-hour period.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.