Global Covid cases top 424 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
A health worker from Thanyarak Pattani Hospital conducts a swab test on a woman for the Covid-19 coronavirus at Pattani Central Mosqe in Pattani on 21 February, 2022
The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 424 million as Omicron infections keep rising across the globe, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 424,272,806 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,886,794 till Monday morning.

The US has recorded 78,479,134 cases so far and 934,335 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 42,838,524 Sunday, as 36,019 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 879 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 512,109.

Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 28,218,180 cases as of Sunday, while its Covid death toll rose to 644,592.

Bangladesh logged 21 more Covid-linked deaths with 1,987 fresh cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning following a downtrend in the cases.

The daily positivity rate declined to 7.82 per cent from Sunday's 8.71 per cent after testing 25,411 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

