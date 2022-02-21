Global Covid cases top 424 million

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 42,838,524 Sunday, as 36,019 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry's latest data.
Besides, 879 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 512,109.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 28,218,180 cases as of Sunday, while its Covid death toll rose to 644,592.
Bangladesh logged 21 more Covid-linked deaths with 1,987 fresh cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning following a downtrend in the cases.
The daily positivity rate declined to 7.82 per cent from Sunday's 8.71 per cent after testing 25,411 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).