Global Covid cases top 424 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 424 million as Omicron infections keep rising across the globe, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 424,272,806 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,886,794 till Monday morning.

The US has recorded 78,479,134 cases so far and 934,335 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.