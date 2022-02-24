Global Covid cases top 429 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,867,031 on Wednesday, as 15,102 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry’s data.
Besides, 278 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 512,622.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 28,493,336 cases as of Wednesday, while its Covid death toll rose to 646,714.
Situation In Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged five more Covid deaths with 1,298 fresh cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning as the positivity rate and the number of deaths continue to decline.
The daily positivity rate further declined to 5.58 per cent from Tuesday’s 6.77 Per cent after testing 23,092 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Tuesday, Bangladesh reported 16 more Covid deaths with 1,595 fresh cases.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,995 while the caseload mounted to 19,38,135.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.50 per cent.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
On 9 December last year, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.
The country reported first zero Covid-related death in a single day on 20 November last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.