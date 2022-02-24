Global Covid cases top 429 million

Prothom Alo English Desk

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 429 million as Omicron infections keep rising across the globe, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 429,383,996 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,916,311 Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 78,730,893 cases so far and 941,866 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.